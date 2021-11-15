Water disruptions to halt all court cases in Joburg’s high court

Rand Water announced there would be a 54-hour water disruption, with lower pressure expected, from Monday to Wednesday that would affect eight Gauteng municipalities.

The water provider said it planned to work on the infrastructure with the hopes it can connect a new pipe online that will not only increase the amount of water that can be drawn from the Vaal River into the treatment plant, but also increase the volume of the old pipes which supply local municipalities.

It will provide the extra flexibility needed during future shutdowns and maintenance and will ensure all the city’s water needs are met well past 2040.

TimesLIVE