South Africa

Water disruptions to halt all court cases in Joburg’s high court

15 November 2021 - 06:06
All court cases scheduled to be heard in the Johannesburg high court between Monday and Wednesday will be pushed to Thursday.
Image: File

There will be no court cases heard at the Johannesburg high court between Monday and Wednesday because of the scheduled water outages.

In a short statement released by the court, it was stated no prisoners would be brought to the court and their cases would be postponed in their absentia.

“ On Monday all matters will be rolled to Thursday (November 18),” court officials said.

A few judges would be present at the court on Monday and Tuesday to roll over all court matters to Thursday.

News
1 day ago

Rand Water announced there would be a 54-hour water disruption, with lower pressure expected, from Monday to Wednesday that would affect eight Gauteng municipalities.

The water provider said it planned to work on the infrastructure with the hopes it can connect a new pipe online that will not only increase the amount of water that can be drawn from the Vaal River into the treatment plant, but also increase the volume of the old pipes which supply local municipalities.

It will provide the extra flexibility needed during future shutdowns and maintenance and will ensure all the city’s water needs are met well past 2040.

TimesLIVE

