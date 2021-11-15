Water shutdown: 6 ways you can minimise the impact of the 54-hour shortage

Rand Water has urged Johannesburg residents to use water sparingly during the planned 54-hour water shutdown which will affect several suburbs in and around the city.

The water supplier and Johannesburg Water last week announced that the shutdown will last from Monday to Wednesday.

The water utility said this forms part of a scheduled shutdown of its B11 and B19 pipelines and is aimed at increasing the volume of the B19 pipeline and ensuring increased and sustainable water supply for residents.

Rand Water assured residents in affected areas they will have access to water, but in reduced quantities and pressure.

The full list of affected areas can be accessed here.

Here are six ways you can minimise the impact of the 54-hour water shortage:

Fill buckets

Although there won’t be a complete water outage, having some water stored in a bucket might be beneficial, especially during peak maintenance hours in your area.

Switch off taps when brushing teeth and shaving

Instead of leaving the tap to run while you brush your teeth and shave, switch it off and reopen it when you need water. This will help save litres of water.

Use your swimming pool as a reserve

If you have a swimming pool, save tap water and use water from the pool to flush toilets.

Use brooms, not hosepipes

Using a broom to sweep your yard rather than using a hosepipe can save tens, if not thousands, of litres of water.

Take shorter showers, not baths

Baths use way more water than showers, especially if the shower is quick. This tip not only comes in handy on maintenance days, but is also a good long-term water investment for the future.

Store rain water

Storing rain water comes in handy at times like this. Like pool water, you can use stored rain water to water your plants and wash your car without using tap water from the system.