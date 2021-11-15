South Africa

Water shutdown: 6 ways you can minimise the impact of the 54-hour shortage

Joburg Water announced that the shutdown will last from Monday to Wednesday

15 November 2021 - 14:55
The City of Johannesburg has assured residents there are contingency plans to minimise the impact of maintenance on water pipes.
The City of Johannesburg has assured residents there are contingency plans to minimise the impact of maintenance on water pipes.
Image: iStock

Rand Water has urged Johannesburg residents to use water sparingly during the planned 54-hour water shutdown which will affect several suburbs in and around the city.

The water supplier and Johannesburg Water last week announced that the shutdown will last from Monday to Wednesday. 

The water utility said this forms part of a scheduled shutdown of its B11 and B19 pipelines and is aimed at increasing the volume of the B19 pipeline and ensuring increased and sustainable water supply for residents. 

Rand Water assured residents in affected areas they will have access to water, but in reduced quantities and pressure. 

The full list of affected areas can be accessed here.

Here are six ways you can minimise the impact of the 54-hour water shortage:

Fill buckets 

Although there won’t be a complete water outage, having some water stored in a bucket might be beneficial, especially during peak maintenance hours in your area.

Switch off taps when brushing teeth and shaving 

Instead of leaving the tap to run while you brush your teeth and shave, switch it off and reopen it when you need water. This will help save litres of water. 

Use your swimming pool as a reserve 

If you have a swimming pool, save tap water and use water from the pool to flush toilets.

Use brooms, not hosepipes 

Using a broom to sweep your yard rather than using a hosepipe can save tens, if not thousands, of litres of water. 

Take shorter showers, not baths

Baths use way more water than showers, especially if the shower is quick. This tip not only comes in handy on maintenance days, but is also a good long-term water investment for the future. 

Store rain water 

Storing rain water comes in handy at times like this. Like pool water, you can use stored rain water to water your plants and wash your car without using tap water from the system. 

MORE

Gauteng’s taps to run dry — to ensure water keeps flowing

Gauteng's water supply will be cut off for 54 hours starting on Monday at 5am while the system gets a much needed upgrade.
News
1 day ago

Here’s how one animal shelter is planning to cope during Joburg’s 54-hour water shutdown

"We have already had about 40 litres of water donated since we posted yesterday. We are hoping to get in at least another 200 litres," said The Bunny ...
News
4 days ago

Start preparing for 54 hours without water

Residents of eight municipalities across Gauteng that will be affected by Rand Water’s planned 54-hour shutdown from 5am on Monday are urged to start ...
News
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘I looked my brother’s killer in the face,’ says sister of slain fitness trainer News
  2. Prince Buza put forward to succeed King Zwelithini in battle for Zulu throne Politics
  3. Pressure mounts on Eskom to fix power grid Politics
  4. Start preparing for 54 hours without water South Africa
  5. ConCourt dismisses Mphephu Ramabulana's appeal against ruling he shouldn't be ... South Africa

Latest Videos

How to Eskom proof your life: Alternative energy sources
Investigating officer reveals how Rosemary Ndlovu threatened his life and bury ...