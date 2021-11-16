South Africa

Bogus security guard allegedly beat man to death in Joburg CBD after ‘noise complaint’

16 November 2021 - 16:26
Police said the bogus guard claimed the 31-year-old victim threw stones at him and he retaliated by attacking him with an unknown instrument. Stock photo.
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF

A 50-year-old man was arrested for allegedly beating a man to death in the Johannesburg CBD on Monday.

Police spokesperson Capt Xoli Mbele said the man, who posed as a security guard at the corner of Henry Nxumalo and Marshall streets, allegedly confronted the victim about a “noise complaint”.

Mbele said the bogus guard claimed the 31-year-old victim threw stones at him and he retaliated by attacking him with an unknown instrument.

“The victim sustained multiple injuries and paramedics certified him dead on the scene. The motive for the murder is not yet known. The weapon used has not been recovered,” Mbele said.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE

