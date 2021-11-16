COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Pfizer shot the sharpest in Covid-19 immune response study

November 16 2021 - 06:00

Pfizer shot the sharpest in Covid-19 immune response study

Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 shot yielded the strongest immune response among four vaccines tested in a study, which found people getting Sinopharm’s inoculation may be particularly susceptible to a breakthrough coronavirus infection.

Levels of protective antibodies to the part of the coronavirus that SARS-CoV-2 uses to infect human cells varied widely across each of the four vaccine groups. “Relatively low” antibody concentrations were stimulated by the Sinopharm and Sputnik V vaccines, intermediate levels for the AstraZeneca vaccine and the highest values for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, a study in the journal Cell Host and Microbe showed.

The reasons for the differences in immune responses between vaccine types are the subject of intense research. They are likely to include factors such as the amount of active ingredient in each dose and the interval between getting the first and second shots, said the authors from the US’s Stanford University and Mongolia’s Onom Foundation and National Centre for Zoonotic Diseases in the paper published on Thursday.