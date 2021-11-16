South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Pfizer shot the sharpest in Covid-19 immune response study

16 November 2021 - 06:00 By TimesLIVE
Police officers monitor compliance with the lockdown in Innsbruck's old town during the first day of a nationwide lockdown for people not yet vaccinated against the novel coronavirus on November 15, 2021 in Innsbruck, Austria. Starting today unvaccinated people may only leave their homes for a worthy reason, including going to work, buying groceries, going to the doctor or getting a vaccine shot. Austria is struggling to bring down a Covid infection rate that has reached over 770 infections per 100,000 people over a seven-day period.
Image: Jan Hetfleisch/Getty Images

No graves for the dead in eThekwini

A shortage of burial plots and viable land for new cemeteries has been worsened by the pandemic’s death toll, forcing people to buy rural land on which to bury their loved ones.

November 16 2021 - 06:00

Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 shot yielded the strongest immune response among four vaccines tested in a study, which found people getting Sinopharm’s inoculation may be particularly susceptible to a breakthrough coronavirus infection.

Levels of protective antibodies to the part of the coronavirus that SARS-CoV-2 uses to infect human cells varied widely across each of the four vaccine groups. “Relatively low” antibody concentrations were stimulated by the Sinopharm and Sputnik V vaccines, intermediate levels for the AstraZeneca vaccine and the highest values for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, a study in the journal Cell Host and Microbe showed. 

The reasons for the differences in immune responses between vaccine types are the subject of intense research. They are likely to include factors such as the amount of active ingredient in each dose and the interval between getting the first and second shots, said the authors from the US’s Stanford University and Mongolia’s Onom Foundation and National Centre for Zoonotic Diseases in the paper published on Thursday. 

