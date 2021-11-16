South Africa

Here’s how many applied for free TV decoders last month ahead of deadline

16 November 2021 - 08:00
Low income earners are encouraged by Sapo to apply to receive a decoder for free before the analogue television signal is switched off.
Image: 123RF/Marco Ciannarel

The SA Post Office (Sapo) has revealed that it received almost 60,000 applications for free TV decoders in October ahead of the November 1 deadline, with the majority of the applications coming from the Eastern Cape, North West and KwaZulu-Natal.

Sapo spokesperson Johan Kruger told TimesLIVE on Monday there were 10,261 registrations in the Eastern Cape.

8,452 households registered in the North West, 7,783 in KwaZulu-Natal, the Western Cape 7,561, Gauteng 6,994, 6,867 in Limpopo, and 6,375 in Mpumalanga.

The rollout is nearly complete in the Free State (3,309) and Northern Cape (1,300).  

DO I QUALIFY FOR A FREE DECODER?

Households with an income of R3,500 per month or less and a working television set qualify for a government-subsidised TV decoder which will be inclusive of TV and radio channels.

This is part of a migration to digital broadcasting by March 31 next year.

I’M FINE WITH MY TV, WHY SHOULD I GET A DECODER?

The analogue television signal will be switched off and only digital television transmissions will be broadcast. Analogue television sets will then only work if they are connected to a decoder.

Households that missed the registration deadline of October 31 can expect to receive their decoder after March 31 next year, and households that applied earlier should receive their decoder before the March deadline. 

SO HOW DO I APPLY?

Visit your local post office with your identity document, proof of address and proof that you earn R3,500 per month or less. 

If you do not have proof of income or address, your post office will help you to complete an affidavit to confirm your address and income.

