South Africa

Husband's video of prolonged, vicious attack on wife used as evidence against him

16 November 2021 - 10:10 By Adrienne Carlisle
A purple ribbon for awareness about the unacceptability of violence against women. File image
A purple ribbon for awareness about the unacceptability of violence against women. File image
Image: 123RF

An East London attorney has been found guilty of twice raping his wife as well as two counts of assaulting her with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

The last time the man raped his wife, in 2019, he filmed some of the prolonged, vicious physical and repeated sexual assaults over the course of an entire night. This ended up being used as evidence against him during his trial.

Judge Judith Roberson, sitting in the high court in Makhanda, also found him guilty of assaulting his wife at their East London home in February 2011, and raping her a year later at a guest farm.

Senior state prosecutor Nickie Turner has called for the attorney to be sentenced to life imprisonment. His defence advocate Jock McConnachie indicated he might want to call witnesses to testify on his client’s behalf before sentencing.

The matter will continue on Tuesday.

Roberson extended his bail.

Read the full story on DispatchLIVE

MORE:

Suspected serial killer arrested after abducted woman’s phone is found on him

A 34-year-old suspected serial killer and rapist who allegedly pointed out scenes where he dumped seven women’s bodies is expected to appear in the ...
News
1 day ago

'Apostle' arrested for sexually molesting poverty-stricken women

A middle-aged man and his female accomplice who allegedly lured vulnerable women with the promise of help have been arrested in the Eastern Cape.
News
1 day ago

‘She opened the bag and saw a human hand’: Neighbours speak of gruesome find in Soweto fridge

According to neighbours, a woman had stayed over on Friday night. The next morning she said she was hungry and Hlabangwane apparently left the home ...
News
2 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Prince Buza put forward to succeed King Zwelithini in battle for Zulu throne Politics
  2. ‘I looked my brother’s killer in the face,’ says sister of slain fitness trainer News
  3. WATCH | How Rosemary Ndlovu threatened to kill cop’s son and tried to claim ... South Africa
  4. Pressure mounts on Eskom to fix power grid Politics
  5. Political parties struggling to reach agreements in big metros as deadline looms Politics

Latest Videos

How to Eskom proof your life: Alternative energy sources
Investigating officer reveals how Rosemary Ndlovu threatened his life and bury ...