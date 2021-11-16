‘If we mess up, all confidence is lost’: engineer on Joburg water project

Day 2 of Rand Water’s 54-hour shutdown of Johannesburg’s water feed sees the maintenance project on track, with all work proceeding without a hiccup so far.

“There is a lot of excitement on site. We are a giant team working together with all the odds against us and things are running as smoothly as we planned,” said head engineer Eddie Singo.

“What is even more exciting is how consumers have responded to us. They listened, they prepared and they are using water sparingly. So far we have not had a single area with no water. The people heeded our call and we appreciate that.”

Singo is the lone manager in charge of the job and has been on site throughout. He is in touch with every team on duty and familiar with every aspect of the maintenance shutdown project.

The planned outage is to enable Rand Water to shut down the B11 pipeline to allow for the cross connections fitting to the newly constructed B19 pipeline. During the shutdown two valve rigs will be installed in chambers cut into the pipes, while other work is being carried out at the Vereeniging, Lethabo and Eikenhof pump stations.