LISTEN | What happened in Phoenix are killings, not a massacre, SAHRC hears

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) hearing into the July 2021 unrest continues on Tuesday.

Phoenix Ubuntu Forum’s Sham Maharaj was the first witness to testify on Tuesday morning. The organisation was formed after the July unrest to assist those who had been badly affected.

Maharaj said what happened in the northern suburb of Durban during the unrest and looting were killings, not a massacre.

“The massacre thing got coined by the media [and] certain opportunistic members or politicians,” he said.

