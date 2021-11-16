Mchunu pleads with SA to be mindful of others amid Johannesburg's water shutdown

Water and sanitation minister Senzo Mchunu has pleaded with the country to continue saving water and to be mindful of others amid Johannesburg's water shutdown.

Mchunu was addressing the media on Monday as the City of Johannesburg implemented a 54-hour water shutdown from November 15 to 17 set to affect areas across eight municipalities.

He said the country was dealing with a huge demand for water and people needed to be mindful of others in the most affected areas.

“When you wash your dishes in the sink, do not leave the water running. Open the tap when you are ready to use and stop water from flowing, to allow others to have access to water too.

“Water is life and there is no-one who should have more water than the other,” said Mchunu.

He also said SA had less water than it needed but that did not mean the country was in a crisis.

“There are areas getting less water and others no water at all. We can say there is a crisis in those areas. We need to avoid exaggeration,” he said.