Motorcyclist injured in shooting incident in Roodepoort

A motorcyclist sustained moderate to serious injuries in a shooting incident in Lindhaven, Roodepoort, on Monday evening.

ER24 said when its paramedics arrived at the scene, on the corners of Nick Toomey Boulevard and Progress Road shortly after 7pm, they found the man on the side of the road.

“Upon further assessment, it was found that he had sustained gunshot wounds to his knee. ER24 paramedics treated him at the scene before transporting him to hospital for further medical care.

“It is understood that the man was shot at while an alleged cash-in-transit robbery was taking place,” ER24 said.

