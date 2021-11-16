South Africa

Motorcyclist injured in shooting incident in Roodepoort

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
16 November 2021 - 08:26
A motorcyclist was injured following a shooting incident in Roodepoort on Monday evening.
A motorcyclist was injured following a shooting incident in Roodepoort on Monday evening.
Image: 123RF/123RF Premium

A motorcyclist sustained moderate to serious injuries in a shooting incident in Lindhaven, Roodepoort, on Monday evening.

ER24 said when its paramedics arrived at the scene, on the corners of Nick Toomey Boulevard and Progress Road shortly after 7pm, they found the man on the side of the road.

“Upon further assessment, it was found that he had sustained gunshot wounds to his knee. ER24 paramedics treated him at the scene before transporting him to hospital for further medical care.

“It is understood that the man was shot at while an alleged cash-in-transit robbery was taking place,” ER24 said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Mpumalanga MEC tells of hours-long ordeal at hands of 'kind, generous' hijackers

Speedy Mashilo says he was blindfolded and forced to reveal his pin number, but his abductors had meant him no harm
News
2 days ago

Man arrested after human body parts found in fridge appears in court

The man arrested after human body parts were discovered in a fridge in Soweto, Johannesburg, at the weekend appeared in the Protea Glen magistrate’s ...
News
18 hours ago

Covid has helped internet become ‘a playground for paedo predators’

International cooperation is needed to fight the scourge, which is particularly bad in Africa, says report
World
14 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Prince Buza put forward to succeed King Zwelithini in battle for Zulu throne Politics
  2. ‘I looked my brother’s killer in the face,’ says sister of slain fitness trainer News
  3. WATCH | How Rosemary Ndlovu threatened to kill cop’s son and tried to claim ... South Africa
  4. Pressure mounts on Eskom to fix power grid Politics
  5. Political parties struggling to reach agreements in big metros as deadline looms Politics

Latest Videos

How to Eskom proof your life: Alternative energy sources
Investigating officer reveals how Rosemary Ndlovu threatened his life and bury ...