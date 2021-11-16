Pretoria deeds office closed after electricity supply is cut

The deeds office in Pretoria was closed on Monday until further notice as it had no electricity after power was disconnected.

The deeds office — one of the busiest in SA — not being able to function has affected the registration, management and maintenance of the property registry of SA.

The closure will also worsen a backlog caused by closures of the office over the past year as a result of Covid-19 lockdown regulations.

The closure stems from the department of public works and infrastructure (DPWI), which provides accommodation for the department of agriculture, land reform and rural development (DALRRD), allegedly not paying the landlord of the building since June.

It is understood the DPWI held negotiations to resolve the impasse on Friday.

The affected building also houses the surveyor-general.