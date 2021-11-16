Strong wind causes Durban structure to collapse ahead of gale warning

A strong gust of wind caused a structure to collapse in Escombe, Durban, on Tuesday morning.

ALS Paramedics Medical Services spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said they received a report about the incident at about 10am.

“It is believed a sudden gust of wind caused the structure to collapse at the premises.

“Fortunately no-one was around the structure when it collapsed and no injuries were reported on the scene.”

The SA Weather Service said in its regional forecast that winds are expected to become strong to near gale-force in some parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

