Tail rotor failure blamed for fatal 2019 game capture chopper crash

The 2019 crash that killed a veteran game capture pilot and left his passenger severely injured and traumatised was caused by a tail rotor failure, according to a SA Civil Aviation Authority (Sacaa) investigation.

Pilot Coena Smith, 69, and Dean Oosthuizen, 25, were minutes into a game capture flight at Tshwarelano Game Lodge in Limpopo on July 30 2019 when the Bell 47-G-3B helicopter they were in began to spin out of control before hitting the ground seconds later.

“According to the passenger, the helicopter was flying at approximately 20 to 30 knots at 200 feet (about 65m) above ground level,” stated the accident report.

“Approximately 15 minutes into the flight, the tail section of the helicopter started vibrating. The pilot disengaged the fuel pump and then engaged it again, but the helicopter continued to vibrate. Approximately five seconds later, the helicopter started spinning to the right (clockwise) with the engine still running.

“The passenger stated the pilot lost control of the helicopter and it continued to spin about six times. The helicopter lost height and impacted the ground, coming to rest in an upright position facing west.”