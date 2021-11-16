Three armed robbers flee with cash after shooting employee in George
Three armed men made off with a substantial amount of cash after shooting a man in the leg during a robbery in George in the Western Cape on Monday morning.
Police said the robbers accosted two employees of a George-based finance firm in Mitchell Street who had withdrawn cash for their business.
“Shortly after their return to their business, they were accosted by the three assailants and threatened with a firearm.
“After taking the cash from the rear seat of the vehicle, one of the suspects shot a 27-year-old employee in the leg. He was transported to a local hospital via ambulance in a stable condition,” police spokesperson Capt Malcolm Pojie said in a statement.
He said the suspects fled the scene in a silver-coloured sedan vehicle that is yet to be identified.
TimesLIVE
