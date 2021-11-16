Was your R350 grant application cancelled without explanation? Here’s what to do

The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) has responded to frustrated R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grant applicants whose applications were cancelled with no explanation.

Many social media users flooded Sassa’s pages this week to complain about the cancellations.

Responding to the complaints, Sassa said those whose application status says “cancelled” should apply for reconsideration.

How do I apply for reconsideration?

Sassa said applicants who were declined for any period and with zero income the next month may submit an application for reconsideration.

Those who struggle with submitting the application should call 0800 601 011 for help.

“If a client’s application is declined, the client has the right to request reconsideration within 30 days of receiving the declined reason.

“Clients must request reconsideration for each month the application is declined,” said Sassa.

Why was my application declined?

Sassa said nonpayment reasons differ from applicant to applicant.

“Some have provided wrong bank details/contact numbers if they chose the cash send option. Others keep updating their bank details, which delays their payments. You may send us a direct message with your ID number to track your approved payments,” said Sassa.