South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Parliamentary portfolio committee on water & sanitation hearing on water challenges

16 November 2021 - 10:28 By TimesLIVE

A progress report on associated Rooiwal challenges will be presented on Tuesday to the parliamentary portfolio committee on water and sanitation by the Gauteng provincial department of water & sanitation.

There will also be a presentation to the committee on the progress of current interventions by the national department of water & sanitation and Rand Water regarding associated challenges in respect of the Vaal river System.

READ MORE :

Water shutdown: 6 ways you can minimise the impact of the 54-hour shortage

Rand Water and Johannesburg Water said the shutdown will last from Monday to Wednesday.
News
21 hours ago

No ‘water crisis’ in SA — department allays fears amid 54-hour shutdown

Water and sanitation minister Senzo Mchunu said SA has a water scarcity issue but this does not mean there's a crisis.
News
3 hours ago

Hospital contingency plans set for Joburg water disruption

Water tankers and mobile toilets have been deployed by Joburg Water at health facilities, ahead of water disruptions due to maintenance .
News
1 day ago

Water disruptions to halt all court cases in Joburg’s high court

No court cases will be heard at the Johannesburg high court between Monday and Wednesday because of the scheduled water outages.
News
1 day ago
