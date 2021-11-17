South Africa

Army vows to take action against ‘corrupt’ soldiers at SA/Zim border

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
17 November 2021 - 08:41
SA soldiers were found to have allegedly accepted bribes during their deployment at the SA/Zimbabwe border. File image
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

The SA National Defence Force on Tuesday condemned criminal activities and acts of corruption where its military forces are executing their constitutionally mandated duties.

The military was responding to M-Net’s Carte Blanche exposé on Sunday in which some of its soldiers were found to have allegedly accepted bribes during their deployment at the SA/Zimbabwe border.

During the Carte Blanche insert, SANDF spokesperson Mafi Mgobozi said action against its members would be imminent.

“They are doing that against the code, against the mission they have been given to protect the borders of SA,” Mgobozi said.

Mgobozi said the military would not allow certain individuals to tarnish the image of the defence force.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the army said its members are expected to conduct themselves with the necessary decorum and discipline at all times.

“The chief of the SANDF, Gen Rudzani Maphwanya, and members of the Military Command Council reiterate and remind all members of the SANDF that no act of ill-discipline or criminality will be tolerated or go unpunished in the military regardless of rank or position,” it said.

TimesLIVE

