Army vows to take action against ‘corrupt’ soldiers at SA/Zim border

The SA National Defence Force on Tuesday condemned criminal activities and acts of corruption where its military forces are executing their constitutionally mandated duties.

The military was responding to M-Net’s Carte Blanche exposé on Sunday in which some of its soldiers were found to have allegedly accepted bribes during their deployment at the SA/Zimbabwe border.

During the Carte Blanche insert, SANDF spokesperson Mafi Mgobozi said action against its members would be imminent.

“They are doing that against the code, against the mission they have been given to protect the borders of SA,” Mgobozi said.

Mgobozi said the military would not allow certain individuals to tarnish the image of the defence force.