South Africa

Your Covid-19 questions answered

Can I get Covid-19 from having sex?

17 November 2021 - 07:00
Skip kissing and wear a mask during sex, says Canada’s chief medical officer.
Skip kissing and wear a mask during sex, says Canada’s chief medical officer.
Image: 123RF/lanych

With mandatory mask-wearing, sanitising and social distancing becoming the norm during the pandemic, the question remains: can Covid-19 be sexually transmitted?

In short, there is no evidence either way. 

Covid-19 is a respiratory disease and spreads by droplets released through coughing, sneezing, or breathing out. So direct contact with saliva, through kissing, can easily pass the virus. 

A study conducted by scientists in Beijing found there is no evidence that the Covid-19 virus is transmitted through semen or vaginal fluids, but the virus has been detected in the semen of people who have or are recovering from the virus.

Wear a face mask and don't kiss: Harvard's advice for safe sex during Covid-19

When one thinks of bedroom attire, one generally tends to think of the secrets you’ve been told by women named Victoria and trying to enunciate ...
Lifestyle
1 year ago

There are also no published reports of transmission from giving or receiving oral or anal sex. 

At the height of the pandemic last year, Canada’s chief public health officer Dr Theresa Tam advised new couples to consider wearing a face mask and avoid kissing during sex. 

Tam said the lowest-risk sexual activity during Covid-19 “involves yourself alone”.

“Sexual health is an important part of our overall health,” she said in a statement.

“However, sex can be complicated in the time of Covid-19, especially for those without an intimate partner in their household or whose sexual partner is at higher risk for contracting the virus.

“Like other activities during Covid-19 that involve physical closeness, there are some things you can do to minimise the risk of getting infected and spreading the virus,” said Tam.

MORE OF YOUR COVID-19 QUESTIONS ANSWERED

Can the Covid-19 jab give me an irregular period?

According to the department of health, irregular or extended periods after vaccination are thought to be an immune response to the jab and should ...
News
5 days ago

Can the Covid-19 vaccine alter my DNA?

“The vaccine does not work on the DNA of the body," says the Department of Health.
News
6 days ago

Can adding chillies to my food help prevent or fight Covid-19?

"Hot peppers in your food, though very tasty, cannot prevent nor cure Covid-19," says the World Health Organisation.
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Prince Buza put forward to succeed King Zwelithini in battle for Zulu throne Politics
  2. WATCH | How Rosemary Ndlovu threatened to kill cop’s son and tried to claim ... South Africa
  3. 'Lord, please let him live': Wife distraught at shooting of husband in guest ... South Africa
  4. ‘She opened the bag and saw a human hand’: Neighbours speak of gruesome find in ... South Africa
  5. Police watchdog investigating after ‘unruly’ guest shot in the head by cop at ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Rosemary could have killed her son: Prosecutor considering exhuming body from ...
How to Eskom proof your life: Alternative energy sources