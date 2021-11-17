Gauteng records 332 Covid-19 cases as SA sees 566 new infections in 24 hours

Gauteng again accounted for the vast majority of Covid-19 cases recorded across SA in the past 24 hours.

The latest NICD data showed that there were 566 cases recorded across the country in the past day. Of these, 332 (59%) were in Gauteng.

No other provinces recorded more than 50 cases, with the next highest being the Western Cape (45), Limpopo (38), KwaZulu-Natal (37) and the North West (34).