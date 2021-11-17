South Africa

Gauteng records 332 Covid-19 cases as SA sees 566 new infections in 24 hours

17 November 2021 - 22:38 By TimesLIVE
A healthcare worker pretends to administer a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to a child's stuffed animal at a Salvation Army vaccination clinic in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Friday November 12.
A healthcare worker pretends to administer a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to a child's stuffed animal at a Salvation Army vaccination clinic in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Friday November 12.
Image: Hannah Beier/Bloomberg

Gauteng again accounted for the vast majority of Covid-19 cases recorded across SA in the past 24 hours.

The latest NICD data showed that there were 566 cases recorded across the country in the past day. Of these, 332 (59%) were in Gauteng.

No other provinces recorded more than 50 cases, with the next highest being the Western Cape (45), Limpopo (38), KwaZulu-Natal (37) and the North West (34).

The NICD, citing health department data, said there were also 11 new Covid-19 related deaths recorded in the past 24 hours.

This means that there have been 2,926,914 total cases and 89,515 deaths recorded to date.

Data also showed that there were 48 new hospital admissions in the past day, meaning that there are 3,597 patients being treated in hospital for Covid-19 related complications.

