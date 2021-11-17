Government officials, private companies and individuals abused UIF Covid-19 TERS benefits

The Special Investigating Unit on Wednesday laid bare a criminal syndicate involving government officials, private companies, inmates and the use of ID numbers of dead people to illegally claim Covid-19 TERS payments from the Unemployment Insurance Fund.

“The investigation reveals an amount of collusion between government (UIF) officials and private companies and individuals. It is very clear that this was an intentional systematic approach by those involved to fleece the monies of the UIF and we are dealing with it accordingly,” said SIU head advocate Andy Mothibi.

Mothibi and his team of investigators briefed the National Assembly’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) regarding investigations related to Unemployment Insurance Fund TERS paid during the pandemic.

A lead investigator, who asked to be identified as Mr Le Roux, told MPs that on August 22, minister of employment and labour Thulas Nxesi referred allegations of irregularities involving the UIF to the SIU.

Nxesi requested the SIU to review the auditor-general’s report on findings relating to the TERS paid during the pandemic. The SIU started an investigation ... to review the information or records of the TERS payments.