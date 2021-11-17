Legal challenge to SA's plans to ramp up coal-fired power

The draft text to “phase out” coal was controversial, and this goal was watered down to “phase down” in the final Glasgow Climate Pact.

At COP26, SA got R131bn ($8.5bn) to support its “just energy transition” away from coal.

Minister of forestry, fisheries and the environment, Barbara Creecy, who led the SA delegation to COP26, on Wednesday hailed the outcomes of this month’s climate summit.

“For the first time... [parties] have agreed on the importance of supporting developing countries in financing Just Transition elements of their climate actions, and to support the implementation of Just Transitions that promote sustainable development and the eradication of poverty, and the creation of decent work and quality jobs”, she said.

New coal-fired power, outlined in the government's Integrated Resource Plan, would ramp up SA’s “reliance on polluting fossil fuels” and clash with its climate goals under the global pact, the activists said in a statement.

“There is no justification for this because cleaner and less harmful renewable energy is both a feasible and cheaper alternative to new coal power,” they said.

The Centre for Environmental Rights represents the youth-based African Climate Alliance, the community-based Highveld group, the Vukani Environmental Justice Movement in Action, and groundWork in the matter.

The applicants argued that new coal-fired power would infringe on people’s rights under section 24 to live in an environment not harmful to health and wellbeing, along with other rights.

Plus it would come at a cost of “at least R23bn more than a least-cost optimal electricity plan”.

Thomas Mnguni, a groundWork environmental activist, added: “It has been shown, incontrovertibly, that renewable solar and wind with flexible generation capacity, such as storage ... provide feasible and affordable replacement alternatives for coal power.”

The case was filed against energy minister Gwede Mantashe and the National Energy Regulator of SA after the government failed to respond to a letter of demand, sent on September 17, demanding that they abandon plans to boost coal-fired power, the organisations stated.