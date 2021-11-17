Patients evacuated after small fire at Christiaan Barnard Hospital

Patients were evacuated after a small fire broke out at Netcare Christiaan Barnard Memorial Hospital in Cape Town on Wednesday afternoon, the city’s emergency services said.

Fire and rescue services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said they were alerted to the fire at the hospital about 14:40pm.

Carelse said the fire broke out in the uninterrupted power supply room on the 17th floor.

He said crews from Roeland Street and Milnerton were quickly on scene. Upon arrival most of the patients had been evacuated from their rooms to the lobby area,” he said.

He said the area was ventilated and declared safe at 16:48pm.

“The lifts in the event of a fire automatically go down to the ground floor and only the fireman’s lift can be used in the event of such an incident.

“Other patients were taken to their floors via this lift, accompanied by a firefighter.”

TimesLIVE