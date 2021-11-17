‘Peak Souf Erffican’ — Phumzile Van Damme mocks Elon Musk after Bernie Sanders diss
Former DA MP Phumzile Van Damme has mocked SA-born Tesla CEO Elon Musk, joking about his "Souf Erffican" mannerisms.
Musk responded to Bernie Sanders’ demand that the wealthy pay their “fair share” of taxes by joking he had forgotten the US senator was still alive.
“We must demand that the extremely wealthy pay their fair share. Period,” said Sanders.
According to Forbes, Musk has a personal worth estimated at about $276bn (about R4.2-trillion), making him the second-richest person in the world after Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.
Weighing in on the response, Van Damme said Musk was “Peak Souf Erffican” and mocked him.
“Lark boet, you are so raht wif thees. Ah also don’t peyh mah teks” Don’t lie. pic.twitter.com/CmvcUQlOsY— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) November 15, 2021
Van Damme said Musk liked “acting fresh like he is all self-made”.
“Peak cognitive dissonance of big tech CEOs acting like they don’t understand how human beings and society work. Go to Mars and stay there. You can build your own roads, public infrastructure etc,” she said.
PEAK cognitive dissonance of big tech CEOs acting like they don’t understand how human beings and society works. Go to Mars and stay there. You can build your own roads, public infrastructure etc. You can be a man that’s an island, ya? Thanks. https://t.co/FtyYJFHFNA— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) November 15, 2021
Amid the mockery, Van Damme also responded to South Africans who were “cross” because she made fun of Musk.
“Y’all know Elon doesn’t care about you, right? He doesn’t care about people US, he sure damn well doesn’t care about you,” she said.
Oh no. Ah hahve made some raht wing Saffers very khros becos I made fun wif Elon Musk. “Elon is gret Saffer.” Y’all know Elon doesn’t care about you, right? He doesn’t care about people US, he sure damn well doesn’t care about you. Sorry that’s larf. pic.twitter.com/MaE67pr4MW— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) November 15, 2021
Is Elon jou neef van jou pa se kind se vrou se ouma se broer? You are upset. pic.twitter.com/bqHsfzj0St— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) November 15, 2021
History: https://t.co/gGP0XfUNem pic.twitter.com/qthRJEJTwY— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) November 16, 2021
