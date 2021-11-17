POLL | Will you observe the ‘mourning period’ for FW de Klerk?
Opinions are split over President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to fly the national flag at half-mast “as a mark of respect” for late apartheid president FW de Klerk.
Ramaphosa announced the flag will be flown at half-mast from sunset on Wednesday until Sunday, when De Klerk is cremated in a private ceremony for family members.
De Klerk died last Thursday after an extended illness. He was 85 years old.
Acting presidency spokesperson Tyrone Seale said a state memorial service will be announced by government at a later stage.
“Government has consulted the De Klerk family and the FW de Klerk Foundation as part of preparing for this event in which government leaders, leaders of political parties and representatives of civil society will participate,” said Seale.
EFF leader Julius Malema told the media this week there was no way Ramaphosa would not fly the flag at half-mast for De Klerk, given their relationship.
“De Klerk and Cyril have a relationship of a special kind. They met underground and even above the ground. That’s how much they knew each other.
“There’s no way he can’t fly the flag at half-mast because he’s hurt proper. One of the men who looked after [him] passed away that’s what he will be thinking about. He is deeply hurt,” said Malema.
