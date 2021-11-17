South Africa

Private school suspends deputy headmaster over allegations of sexual assault at his previous school

Prega Govender Journalist
17 November 2021 - 13:43
St John’s College’s executive headmaster Stuart West confirmed in a letter to parents that an independent investigation had revealed allegations of sexual assault by one if its former teachers against a past pupil. File photo.
St John’s College’s executive headmaster Stuart West confirmed in a letter to parents that an independent investigation had revealed allegations of sexual assault by one if its former teachers against a past pupil. File photo.
Image: Alon Skuy

A private school in Johannesburg has suspended a deputy headmaster after being tipped off by St John’s College about allegations of sexual assault that one of its former pupils had lodged against him.

The deputy principal’s attorney Kevin Schaafsma confirmed to TimesLIVE that his client was informed by his current school not to report for duty on Monday “because something had come up”.

He was then informed in writing that he was being placed on suspension on full pay because of the allegations against him that had been submitted by St John’s College.

“They placed him on suspension, which is the right thing to do, and my client fully understands and supports that.”

Schaafsma said his client, who has been an educator for more than 20 years, was “quite shattered”.

“Thousands of children have gone through his care and he has no idea what this relates to. St John’s has never contacted him to get comment from him,” he said.

St John’s College executive headmaster Stuart West confirmed in a letter to parents on Monday that an independent investigation had revealed allegations of sexual assault by one if its former teachers against a past pupil.

He said the teacher taught in the preparatory school for eight years before resigning in 2014 to take up a post at another school.

The school became aware of the allegations on October 13 after one of the victims, a former pupil who is now an adult, disclosed the alleged sexual assault to his parents.

“The school immediately initiated an independent investigation which was conducted by a child protection expert and resulted in other past students coming forward to report alleged sexual assaults by this particular teacher during their time at the prep.”

West said the allegations were reported to the police family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit on Monday.

“St John’s has reported the teacher to the SA Council for Educators and the Anglican Safe Church Unit through theBishop of Johannesburg. The former teacher’s current employer has also been notified.”

He said they will do everything humanly possible “to help rid our schools of the scourge of sexual predators”.

The council of St John’s is in the process of establishing an independent review of, among other things, safeguarding measures in place at the prep at that time.

“It is anticipated this will commence early next year,” West said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Investigation reveals sexual assault claims against former teacher at St John’s College

St John’s College in Johannesburg has confirmed that an independent probe has revealed allegations of sexual assault committed by one of its former ...
News
1 day ago

Hawks nab nurse for leaking 2020 matric exam papers

This is the second person to be arrested, as the department introduces measures to prevent a recurrence
News
1 day ago

Good marks, fees paid, so why did TUT ‘deprive’ students of graduation day?

After travelling long distances and studying through the pandemic, two graduates have little to show for it
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Lord, please let him live': Wife distraught at shooting of husband in guest ... South Africa
  2. Prince Buza put forward to succeed King Zwelithini in battle for Zulu throne Politics
  3. WATCH | How Rosemary Ndlovu threatened to kill cop’s son and tried to claim ... South Africa
  4. ‘She opened the bag and saw a human hand’: Neighbours speak of gruesome find in ... South Africa
  5. Police watchdog investigating after ‘unruly’ guest shot in the head by cop at ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Rosemary could have killed her son: Prosecutor considering exhuming body from ...
How to Eskom-proof your life: Alternative energy sources