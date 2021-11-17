Ramaphosa provides four-strong shortlist for chief justice position

This comes after Ramaphosa invited public nominations for the position in September after former chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng left officer on October 11.

A panel evaluated the nominations made by the public and shortlisted those who fulfilled the advertised requirements for nomination.

Ramaphosa's office said he made his final selection after considering the panel's report.

Under the constitution, the president appoints the chief justice and deputy chief justice, as well as the president and deputy president of the Supreme Court of Appeal.

TimesLIVE