Violence keeps SA workers fearful and absent from work — survey

Half of South African employees see violence as the greatest risk they have to face in their daily lives, with at least 53% having personally felt the affect of violence close to home, a new survey has revealed.

The latest annual Whitaker Peace & Development Initiative (WPDI) violence survey, which was conducted among workers from crime hotspots in the Western Cape, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, also found that the majority, or 80%, of respondents felt unsafe in their neighbourhood — a major increase from the 61% last year.

The study, commissioned by French international banking group BNP Paribas and its consumer finance arm, revealed the affect of violence in gang-ridden and high-violence communities on corporate SA, with the organisations surveyed reporting an average of 20% of absenteeism as a result of violence.

The inaugural 2020 survey found that 81% of respondents had been late to work as a result of violence or crime, while 72% missed work altogether.

Almost 40% of corporates surveyed and 75 of the youth peacemaker network (WPDI) sample believed that community violence was a major contributor to absenteeism.

The survey found that the affect of violence on livelihoods and wellbeing has increased during the Covid-19 pandemic, with 76% of respondents convinced that violence had increased in their community — an increase of 12% compared to last year. More than 70% blamed the perceived increase in violence on unemployment and retrenchments.

In 29% of the cases reported the perpetrator of the violence was an intimate partner, compared to only 13% a year ago.

At least 58% of women had experienced gender-based violence (GBV). About 41% said they experienced GBV monthly.

The violence had left many women feeling disempowered, with at least 50% of those who experienced GBV reporting that they still lived in fear and 38% said they were either too ashamed or too scared to take action against their perpetrators.