Bodies 'discarded like rubbish': SAHRC hears of 'orchestrated insurrection'

Barnsley Road in Pietermaritzburg resembled a “war zone”, with dead bodies lying twisted on the ground on the adjacent river bank and all but one business completely looted and burnt.

This was the testimony of Pietermaritzburg & Midlands Chamber of Business CEO Melanie Veness on Thursday before the Human Rights Commission, which is probing the devastating rioting in KwaZulu-Natal which left 300 people dead and caused damage estimated to run into billions of rand.

Veness told the commission that on the day she went to Barnsley Road “it just didn’t seem real. It was complete devastation ... It was not just about looting, it was about destroying.”

She said she had no doubt that the violence was a “well-planned insurrection” because of the modus operandi. “People first disabled the water sprinkling systems so that fires could not be put out. They brought petrol with them and then they spray-painted on walls ... they destroyed everything and then defecated all over the place.

“I walked past young bodies ... it was terrible. That was someone’s son — the same age as my son — and they were not going home.”