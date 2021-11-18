South Africa

Your Covid-19 questions answered

Can a vaccine be recalled?

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
18 November 2021 - 07:00
It is unlikely that any Covid-19 vaccines used in SA will be recalled. Stock photo.
It is unlikely that any Covid-19 vaccines used in SA will be recalled. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ssilver

You’ve had your jab and believe you are better protected from the coronavirus, but can the vaccine later be recalled?

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), vaccine recalls or withdrawals due to safety issues are rare.

The vaccine goes through several strict safety tests by the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) before it is given the green light to be used in SA.

“The normal process for the evaluation of a vaccine necessitates that all the required information regarding product safety, efficacy and quality be provided at the time of submission. In other words, all the clinical trial data for safety and efficacy from phase one to three should be provided together with manufacturing information of the product quality,” Sahpra explained.  

“The assessment is then conducted considering all information provided. In the context of the pandemic, Sahpra has fast tracked all Covid-19 product reviews and like other countries, has approved products on an emergency use basis with product specific requirements for ongoing monitoring.”

The authority also looks at local variants of the virus and asks manufacturers to provide laboratory and clinical studies showing how effective it is against the dominant strain in SA. 

The WHO said if a recall had to occur it would be picked up by the manufacturer before any adverse effects were reported.

“Recalls are usually initiated voluntarily by a vaccine manufacturer before any adverse events are reported. For example, ongoing monitoring of vaccine production may show that an irregularity has caused a batch of vaccines to lose their strength.”

If this had to be the case and you were given a vaccine from the batch, you would likely need to go for the jab again.

“People who have received a vaccine from that batch may need to be vaccinated again to ensure they are protected.”

MORE OF YOUR COVID-19 QUESTIONS ANSWERED

Can I get Covid-19 from having sex?

There is no concrete evidence that Covid-19 can be transmitted via sex, although studies have said it cannot be ruled out.
News
1 day ago

Are people living with HIV at greater risk of catching Covid-19?

While studies are conflicted on whether there is an increased risk of getting Covid-19 if you are living with HIV, the WHO has urged those with HIV ...
News
2 days ago

When are experts predicting the fourth wave of infections?

Government is preparing the health system for a resurgence in infections by stocking up on oxygen supply, ventilators, beds and personal protective ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Lord, please let him live': Wife distraught at shooting of husband in guest ... South Africa
  2. ‘She opened the bag and saw a human hand’: Neighbours speak of gruesome find in ... South Africa
  3. Ramaphosa provides four-strong shortlist for chief justice position South Africa
  4. Police watchdog investigating after ‘unruly’ guest shot in the head by cop at ... South Africa
  5. WATCH | Schoolgirl kidnapped in Mayfair: 'They called her by her name' South Africa

Latest Videos

Safa demands full investigation by FIFA, accusing referee of bias in Bafana vs ...
Rosemary could have killed her son: Prosecutor considering exhuming body from ...