COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | SA has spent 600 days under lockdown, will it ever end?

November 18 2021 - 08:43
Religious organisation heads to court to declare ban on gatherings unlawful
An application by a Christian organisation seeking a declaration for the Covid-19 regulations around religious gathering to be unconstitutional is set to be heard in the Johannesburg High Court next week.
Freedom of Religion South Africa’s (FOR SA's) challenge to the complete nationwide ban imposed on religious gatherings by the co-operative governance and traditional affairs department (Cogta) in terms of the Covid-19 lockdown regulations earlier this year will be heard virtually from Monday until Wednesday.
“FOR SA is asking the court to define in which circumstances, and to what extent, government can restrict people from exercising their religious freedom rights guaranteed by section 15 of the constitution”, said FOR SA’s executive director, Michael Swain.
November 18 2021 - 08:29
600 days of lockdown: IRR asks Ramaphosa for answers on state of disaster extension
As SA hit day 600 of lockdown on Thursday, the Institute of Race Relations has challenged President Cyril Ramaphosa to provide answers on the continuous extension of the state of disaster, particularly amid record lows in Covid-19 deaths.
According to Gabriel Crouse, IRR’s head of campaigns, the extension of the state of disaster is “unconstitutional and arguably deceitfully framed”.
"As the IRR observed in a letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa, what is being called a 'state of disaster' is in actual terms a state of emergency. Calling it a different name allows the national coronavirus command council to ignore section 37 of the constitution."
November 18 2021 - 05:30
SA has spent 600 days under lockdown, will it ever end?
As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 2 926 348 with 273 new cases reported. Today 15 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 89 504 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 820 030 with a recovery rate of 96,4% pic.twitter.com/huCa4iYPMN— Department of Health (@HealthZA) November 16, 2021