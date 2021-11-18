Duo bust for robbery of two Phoenix jewellery stores which bystanders also looted

Two men allegedly linked to the robbery of two jewellery stores at a Phoenix mall on Monday have been nabbed by the police.

Police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker said the duo were arrested in KwaMashu in a joint operation with private security companies.

The men were part of an armed gang who stormed Sterns and Mayuri's at the Phoenix Plaza, north of Durban. A shoot-out ensued with police on the Phoenix highway before they made their escape.

After the robberies, community members looted the two stores and threatened traumatised staff.

Provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi condemned the incidents, saying at the time, “we will spare no effort in ensuring that those bystanders who made themselves criminals by robbing both stores themselves, are also investigated fully for their actions.