South Africa

Load-shedding to end at 9pm, but stage 1 back at 5am on Friday: Eskom

18 November 2021 - 17:27 By TimesLIVE
Stage 2 load-shedding will end at 9pm, but stage 1 will be back on Friday morning. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/PHIVE 015

Embattled power utility Eskom said on Thursday that it would suspend load-shedding at 9pm — but that the rotational power cuts would be back at 5am.

Eskom said in a statement that eight generating units had been returned to service over the past day, allowing for dam levels at pump storage stations to be restored.

“Unfortunately, diesel tank levels at three of the four OCGT [open cycle gas turbine] power stations remain low and, therefore, stage 1 load-shedding will be implemented from 5am to 9pm on Friday,” the statement read.

Earlier on Friday, Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter said that the power utility's intention was to end load-shedding at 9pm, and then implement stage 1 on Friday. This has now been confirmed by Thursday evening's statement. 

