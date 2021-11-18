South Africa

Man jailed for practising as a biokineticist without qualifications

18 November 2021 - 13:50 By TimesLIVE
A year in jail is the upshot of practising without qualifications for an bogus biokineticist in the North West. File image.
Image: 123RF/Olivier Le Moal

A year in jail is the result of practising without qualifications for an erstwhile biokineticist in the North West.

Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said Johannes Christiaan van Belkum, 53, was sentenced in the Klerksdorp regional court on Wednesday to 12 month’s imprisonment for fraud and contravening the Health Professions Act.

Van Belkum practised as a biokineticist in Klerksdorp without qualifications and was not registered with the Health Professions Council of South Africa, said Mogale.

He was arrested in March by the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team.

TimesLIVE

