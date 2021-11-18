South Africa

Police arrest third suspect over body dumped in Nelson Mandela Bay

18 November 2021 - 12:00 By TimesLIVE
Vicky Terblanche's body was found in a shallow grave in a field in Greenbushes, outside Gqeberha.
Image: Saps

A man known to Nelson Mandela Bay mother Vicki Terblanche, whose body was dumped in a shallow grave, has been arrested and detained on a charge of murder.

Terblanche, 42, was found buried on a plot in Greenbushes on October 23. 

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said a 53-year-old male was arrested at his house in Millpark on Wednesday.

Reinhardt Leach, 32, and Dylan Cullis, 24, were arrested earlier in connection with the killing.

Terblanche was allegedly drugged and then suffocated in what the state said was a conspiracy to have her killed, reported HeraldLIVE

“The bail application for Leach will be heard [on Thursday] at the Gqeberha magistrate’s court. Cullis, also arrested for the murder, remains in custody,” said Naidu.

TimesLIVE

