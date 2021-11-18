Police 'combing through CCTV footage' at Mayfair school where grade 5 pupil was kidnapped

The police are combing through surveillance footage in a bid to identify the abductors of a grade 5 pupil outside the EP Bauman Primary School in Mayfair, Johannesburg.

This is according to a source at the school, speaking to TimesLIVE.

A security camera which is focused on the upper gate of the school is in a prime position to have captured the exact moment when three heavily armed men called the 11-year-old's name and took her screaming into their silver Toyota Yaris.

Pupils on Thursday entered the school before the Covid-19 protocols were observed, as a precaution, because the little girl was taken while she was lining up at the gate to have her temperature taken.

“Over in seconds” were the whispers from parents waiting for their children to come out of school on Thursday.