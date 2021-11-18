Religious organisation heads to court to declare ban on gatherings unlawful

An application by a Christian organisation seeking a declaration for the Covid-19 regulations around religious gathering to be unconstitutional is set to be heard in the Johannesburg High Court next week.

Freedom of Religion South Africa’s (FOR SA's) challenge to the complete nationwide ban imposed on religious gatherings by the co-operative governance and traditional affairs department (Cogta) in terms of the Covid-19 lockdown regulations earlier this year will be heard virtually from Monday until Wednesday.

“FOR SA is asking the court to define in which circumstances, and to what extent, government can restrict people from exercising their religious freedom rights guaranteed by section 15 of the constitution”, said FOR SA’s executive director, Michael Swain.

“This includes the right of people to gather together in person to collectively exercise their faith.”

FOR SA is arguing that the religious community was unfairly discriminated against, and their religious freedom rights violated, when the government, Cogta, enforced a total ban on religious gatherings while permitting other, similar, gatherings to take place.