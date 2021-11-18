South Africa

SAPS calls for heightened collaborative approach after cop is killed and two others are wounded

18 November 2021 - 07:59
The South African Police Service is calling for a heightened collaborative approach and cooperation between communities and police following the killing of an off-duty police officer and an attack on two on-duty police officers in Gauteng in a 24-hour period.
Image: Elvis Ntombela

The SA Police Service has called for a heightened collaborative approach and co-operation between communities and police after an officer was killed and two others wounded in two separate incidents.

Both incidents occurred in a 24-hour period.

In the first incident, an off-duty police officer attached to the Orlando Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Investigations Unit was robbed of his service pistol by three men after being shot multiple times.

Police spokesperson Col Athlenda Mathe said the officer succumbed to his injuries on the scene.

“This incident happened in Freedom Park in Soweto on Tuesday evening just after 22:00.  A case of murder and armed robbery have been registered and no arrests have been made yet,” she said.

In a separate incident, two SAPS members attached to the Pretoria Public Order Policing Unit were shot at while on patrol in a police Nyala in Extension 6 in Akasia, Tshwane, on Tuesday night.

Mathe said the area was engulfed by unrest during the day while evictions were taking place.

“Both members were taken to a local hospital where they are receiving medical treatment. The two front tyres of the police Nyala have also been damaged as a result of the shooting. A case of attempted murder and malicious damage to property have been registered, said Mathe.

She said no arrests have been made yet.

“Police are reminding communities that they remain the eyes and ears of all law enforcement agencies and are pivotal to the reduction of crimes especially those that are serious and violent in nature. Gauteng police have since launched the 72-hour activation plan in a bid to apprehend those responsible for the murder and attack of the police officials,” she said.

