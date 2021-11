SA’s men striving to be more effective fathers than their own, research shows

Participants felt that transitioning into the role of a father required “sacrifice” that they were willing to make. For one participant, the sacrifice “was worth it”.

The researchers said the men also spoke of the pressure of their new responsibilities and how these changed their lives.

“You realise what you have to do in life. You have more priorities now. I have to pay for school fees. So there is a lot that I have to do. I have grown up more than I would have liked. I was out partying all the time, but now I am focused on my children’s future,” another participant said.

Researchers said the desire to remain engaged, involved, and present in the lives of their children was also echoed in the third research that explored the fatherhood accounts of 10 working-class fathers aged 21 to 45 from the Cape Flats.

Their narratives revealed themes of “breaking the generational curse”, “being there”, and processes of re-signifying fatherhood.

Moving away from emotional emptiness

In breaking the generational curse, researchers said the fathers moved away from the “absent father” stereotype, while proactively and reflexively negotiating alternative patterns and practices of fatherhood based on emotional engagement.

When asked: “What does it mean to be a father?”, the statement “to be there for my child” was echoed among the fathers.

“They did not want their children to endure the same sense of emptiness that they experienced due to their biological fathers’ absence and this strengthened their desire to be connected with their children.”

Researchers said these studies are in line with existing research that refers to “intergenerational flow of fathering”, that men duplicate good fathering ideas and practices that they themselves encountered in their own fathers, as well as improve upon the deficiencies of fathering that they themselves experienced.

“In this process, they become more effective fathers than their own.”

TimesLIVE