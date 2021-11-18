Sharp rise in kidnappings for ransom, extortion in SA: Crime experts

Kidnappings in SA are often orchestrated by syndicates resembling Latin American and African gangs, with demands for ransom from individuals perceived to be wealthy.

There has been a drastic increase in this type of crime, security experts said on Thursday.

“It’s been a largely unreported crime. It’s just something that does not receive publicity, because many cases do not get reported,” D&K Management Consultants owner Kyle Condon said.

“The victims are told by perpetrators not to contact police or media, because if they do, harm is going to come to those kidnapped.

“The kidnappings are operated by syndicates. We know of Brazilian syndicates, we know a syndicate from Nigeria, and there are syndicates from Colombia, and a large contingent of smaller operators from various African countries and in South Africa,” said Condon.

The sharp increase in kidnappings is due to perpetrators having realised “a lot less is needed to orchestrate a kidnapping — as long as you have a telephone and get your homework done you can snatch a victim and name your price”.