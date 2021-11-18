South Africa

Soldiers in Mozambique were not fed rotten food, says defence force

18 November 2021 - 18:31
Food that had gone off because freezers broke down was thrown away and not fed to soldiers, says the SANDF.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

The defence force on Thursday denied claims that rotten rations were served to soldiers deployed in the Sadc mission in Mozambique.  

SANDF spokesperson Brig-Gen Andries Mokoena Mahapa said the spoilt rations were as a result of a mobile pantry storage facility used in the mission area which broke down over the period October 20-24 2021.

Mahapa said the rations that were stored were out of a required refrigeration temperature for four days.

As a result, the designated health expert based at Macomia declared the rations unfit for human consumption, he said. “In the wake of such an unfortunate incident, the spoiled rations were disposed of immediately, and two deep freezer fridges were purchased and sent to Macomia.

“The logistic personnel in the mission were engaged to allow them to submit new demands to replace bad rations,” he said.

Mahapa said the military assisted the component commander in the mission area to buy fresh fruits and vegetables at a local market in accordance with standard procurement protocols.

“The SANDF wishes to categorically state that during the time when a mobile pantry storage facility had ceased to function, members were given dry rations to supplement the spoilt rations.”

