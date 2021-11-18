WATCH LIVE | SAHRC hearings into July riots continue

The SA Human Rights Commission's hearings into the deadly July riots and looting are continuing on Thursday.

During Wednesday’s session, witness Refugee Mkhize told the commission he was shot and was in a coma for three weeks.

He showed images of his wounds to the commission and the media.

He also expressed discontent with another witness, Sham Maharaj, who appeared on Tuesday, saying Maharaj had appeared on his “personal agenda”.

“There was no humanity [in Phoenix] for him [Maharaj] to come here and act as if there was someone who helped us while we were being killed. Every Indian who was in that road was violent, assaulted and killed people.”

TimesLIVE