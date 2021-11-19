South Africa

Brendin Horner murder: accused found not guilty of all charges

‘Lies and contradictions’ in evidence of state witnesses

19 November 2021 - 11:44
Sekola Matlaletsa and Sekwetje Mahlamba were found not guilty on all charges related to the murder of farm manager Brendin Horner. File photo.
Sekola Matlaletsa and Sekwetje Mahlamba were found not guilty on all charges related to the murder of farm manager Brendin Horner. File photo.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Two men accused of the murder of farm manager Brendin Horner were on Friday found not guilty on all charges by the Free State High Court sitting in Bethlehem.

Sekwetje Mahlamba, 32, and Sekola Matlaletsa, 44, were facing charges of murder, robbery and stock theft.

Horner’s body was found tied to a farm gate after he was killed by unknown attackers on October 2 2020. The death outraged agricultural leaders and community members from Senekal and surrounding areas who demanded justice.

Horner had injuries on his head and face and was tied with a rope around his neck to the gate. Police seized a knife at the scene.

His blood-stained Toyota Hilux bakkie was later found abandoned near Duikfontein Farm in Paul Roux.

Delivering judgment on Friday, judge Cagney Musi said there were contradictions and lies in the evidence of state witnesses.

“The versions of the witnesses were fraught with improbabilities and plain lies. It is difficult to decipher a coherent version from the evidence of the witnesses,” Musi said.

He said there was no credible basis on which the men could be convicted.

“Even an attempt to pick any of the version fails dismally. I have doubt in my mind that the accused were on the mountain. They are both entitled to the benefit of the doubt.

“Both accused are discharged and found not guilty on all counts,” the judge said.

This week the state conceded it did not have a strong case against the two men.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

New twist in Brendin Horner murder case, lawyers question 'circumstantial' evidence

The blood samples lifted from Brendin Horner’s bakkie do not match those of the two men accused of his murder, the Senekal magistrate’s court heard ...
News
1 year ago

Both Senekal suspects made incriminating remarks: prosecution in Brendin Horner murder trial

The state believes Sekwetje Isaiah Mahlamba and Sekola Piet Matlaletsa may have bragged and confessed to killing Brendin Horner while enjoying beers ...
News
1 year ago

Animal or human? Bloodied clothing found in home of Horner murder accused

Bloodstains on clothing found in the home of Sekwetje Mahlamba were in the spotlight at the Senekal magistrate’s court on Friday in the murder of ...
News
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ramaphosa provides four-strong shortlist for chief justice position South Africa
  2. 'Lord, please let him live': Wife distraught at shooting of husband in guest ... South Africa
  3. ‘Sick joke’ — Carl Niehaus and others weigh in on De Klerk mourning period and ... South Africa
  4. WATCH | Schoolgirl kidnapped in Mayfair: 'They called her by her name' South Africa
  5. 600 days of lockdown: IRR asks Ramaphosa for answers on state of disaster ... South Africa

Latest Videos

“The President said I’m his favourite”: Rebecca Malope — National Orders
Tearful Bafana players speak of heartbreak at Ghana loss, alleged referee bias