Court finds no unreasonable delay in R102m Shepherd Bushiri fraud case

The Pretoria magistrate’s court has found that there has not been an unreasonable delay in the R102m fraud case against self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri, his wife Mary, and their co-accused.

Co-accused Willah Mudolo’s attorney brought an application for an inquiry in terms of section 342A of the Criminal Procedure Act into a delay in proceedings and finalising the investigation.

Mudolo, his wife Zethu, and Lindiwe Ntlokoane appeared in the Pretoria magistrate’s court on Wednesday on charges of fraud, theft, and money laundering relating to an alleged scam in which investors were defrauded of R102m.

The investment scheme was allegedly done through a company owned by Mudolo and his wife.

Bushiri and his wife Mary fled to Malawi a week after being released on R200,000 bail each under strict bail conditions. Shortly after leaving, Bushiri said in a Facebook post they had left SA for their safety.

They face an extradition hearing.