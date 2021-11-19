COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Are you in your 50's, would a R100 grocery voucher entice you to vaccinate?
November 19 2021 - 06:13
Funding platform wants to revive wildlife sector devastated by Covid-19
A newly launched platform aims to revive the nature-based tourism industry in Africa — a sector that was devastated by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The seven-month-old African Nature-Based Tourism Platform facilitates Covid-19 relief and recovery funding to communities and small and medium enterprises involved in the sector in 11 African countries.
“The Covid-19 crisis has crippled economies and industries all over the world, and nature-based tourism has been one of the leading economic casualties. For many African countries, this means a significant loss of funding for their conservation operations, local community livelihoods, and tourism enterprises,” said Dr Nikhil Advani, the platform's project manager.
November 19 2021 - 05:30
Are you in your 50s, would a R100 grocery voucher offer entice you enough to vaccinate?
Pretoria: The National Department of Health has extended the offer of R100 grocery vouchers for first dose vaccinations to people in their fifties, as of 18 November 2021.— Department of Health (@HealthZA) November 18, 2021
✅ https://t.co/XGAwMtwnzX