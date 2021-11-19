‘Don’t become complacent’: Gauteng sees slight increase in Covid-19 cases

The Gauteng health department on Friday warned that citizens should not become complacent as the province has seen a slight increase in the number of Covid-19 cases over the past two weeks.

In the past week, Gauteng has accounted for significantly more of the daily Covid-19 cases than any other province.

“Covid-19 is still in our midst and people should guard against complacency. As many people as possible must be vaccinated to ensure that they are protected from severe illness, hospitalisation or death in the event that they contract the coronavirus,” the department's spokesperson Kwara Kekana said.