‘Don’t become complacent’: Gauteng sees slight increase in Covid-19 cases
The Gauteng health department on Friday warned that citizens should not become complacent as the province has seen a slight increase in the number of Covid-19 cases over the past two weeks.
In the past week, Gauteng has accounted for significantly more of the daily Covid-19 cases than any other province.
“Covid-19 is still in our midst and people should guard against complacency. As many people as possible must be vaccinated to ensure that they are protected from severe illness, hospitalisation or death in the event that they contract the coronavirus,” the department's spokesperson Kwara Kekana said.
On Thursday, SA recorded 585 new Covid-19 cases. Gauteng bore the brunt of the new cases with 372 confirmed infections. The next worst-affected province was KwaZulu-Natal, with 54 cases. The Western Cape followed with 40.
By November 18, a total of 4,280,025 individuals in the province had been vaccinated — 3,475,210 of them fully.
“The public is reminded that those who received a two-dose vaccine need to return for the second dose at 42 days,” Kekana said.
“Let us continue practising safety measures such as wearing a mask, maintaining a safe physical distance, washing hands regularly with soap and water, and ensuring good ventilation.”
TimesLIVE
