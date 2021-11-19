Electronics in SA are expensive, survey finds
If you thought electronics were expensive in SA, you'd be right. A recent survey has found that the country ranks among the top 10 when it comes to pricey electronics.
According to Europe technology rentals company Grover.com, out of the 50 countries in the study, SA has the nine most expensive electronics.
On average, Argentina is the most expensive country in the index in which to purchase electronics, with a total deviation of 67.34% above the average cost of common electronic goods. Hong Kong offers the cheapest electronic items, with costs averaging 16.46% below the median, followed by the US and Indonesia.
“At Grover, we’ve witnessed the impact supply chain disruptions have had on the availability and affordability of electronic goods. Though we took proactive measures to maintain our own stock, the severity of supply chain disruption had marketwide ramifications.
“Technology is ubiquitous within the modern world and will only increase in importance as further advances are made. We decided to conduct this study to draw attention to the fragility of current supply chains and in the hope that these issues do not become commonplace,” said Giacomo Dalle Vedove, Grover’s VP for international and growth.
As first-hand observers of global electronics shortages since the pandemic, the company decided to investigate further by using data to analyse how global supply chain bottlenecks and import tariffs have affected the availability and cost of electronics around the world.
“Though the long-term ramifications of the pandemic may still be unclear, this study shines a light on just how the consumer electronic industry has reacted to it.
“It is interesting to note the extremely high price volatility in the case of graphic cards. This trend is connected to the rise of the cryptocurrency industry and the notable growth in demand for silicon chips due to the impact of the pandemic. While shortages are never desirable, it is rewarding to see that Grover is playing an important role in this niche segment of consumer electronics.
“For many of us, smartphones and computers allow us to stay connected to the world around us; to friends, family and loved ones. This study highlights the impact of the pandemic on different countries that are best placed to stay connected in a digital landscape,” Vedove said.
The index began by selecting countries known for manufacturing electronic goods, countries that are home to major electronics brands and countries with high electronics ownership rates per capita.
The researchers then recorded the price of popular electronics in each country, collecting data from the largest local e-commerce platforms and brick-and-mortar shops to gain an understanding of both markets.
In instances where the same model of electronic item was unavailable, a deviation from the data set median — the midpoint of the data set — was calculated. In cases where supply chain shortages have significantly affected the availability of certain electronic goods, such as the Sony PlayStation 5, the researchers listed the item as “sold out” so as not to allow price gouging to affect the outcome of the study.
TimesLIVE
