Electronics in SA are expensive, survey finds

If you thought electronics were expensive in SA, you'd be right. A recent survey has found that the country ranks among the top 10 when it comes to pricey electronics.

According to Europe technology rentals company Grover.com, out of the 50 countries in the study, SA has the nine most expensive electronics.

On average, Argentina is the most expensive country in the index in which to purchase electronics, with a total deviation of 67.34% above the average cost of common electronic goods. Hong Kong offers the cheapest electronic items, with costs averaging 16.46% below the median, followed by the US and Indonesia.

“At Grover, we’ve witnessed the impact supply chain disruptions have had on the availability and affordability of electronic goods. Though we took proactive measures to maintain our own stock, the severity of supply chain disruption had marketwide ramifications.

“Technology is ubiquitous within the modern world and will only increase in importance as further advances are made. We decided to conduct this study to draw attention to the fragility of current supply chains and in the hope that these issues do not become commonplace,” said Giacomo Dalle Vedove, Grover’s VP for international and growth.