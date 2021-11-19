South Africa

Eskom finds evidence of sabotage at Lethabo Power Station

19 November 2021 - 10:03
The collapsed power pylon.
The collapsed power pylon.
Image: Eskom

Eskom group CEO André de Ruyter says clear evidence has emerged of sabotage at the Lethabo Power Station in the Free State.

This comes after the collapse of a power pylon on Wednesday onto a second distribution line, knocking out both lines.

De Ruyter said there was evidence that the pylon supports had been cut. There was no erosion observed on the structure.

One of the supports which was cut.
One of the supports which was cut.
Image: Eskom

“There is clear evidence that there was some cutting instrument involved. What further arouses suspicion that this was a deliberate act of sabotage is that nothing was stolen,” he said during an update on the national power grid on Friday.

He said the consequences of this act could have led to higher stages of load-shedding across the country.

“We have reported the matter to the Hawks,” he said, adding that there was incontrovertible evidence of "malice afoot”.

TimesLIVE

MORE

RECORDED | Briefing by Eskom to the National Assembly

Eskom is briefing the National Assembly on the same day the state-owned power utility announced that stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented from ...
News
2 days ago

Load-shedding to end at 9pm, but stage 1 back at 5am on Friday: Eskom

Embattled power utility Eskom said on Thursday that it would suspend load-shedding at 9pm - but that the rotational power cuts would be back at 5am ...
News
17 hours ago

Eskom working with ‘considerable coincidences’, probe launched: CEO

"When you have the simultaneous units trip like this, it certainly does arouse suspicions," Eskom group CEO André de Ruyter said on Thursday.
News
23 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Ramaphosa provides four-strong shortlist for chief justice position South Africa
  2. 'Lord, please let him live': Wife distraught at shooting of husband in guest ... South Africa
  3. ‘Sick joke’ — Carl Niehaus and others weigh in on De Klerk mourning period and ... South Africa
  4. WATCH | Schoolgirl kidnapped in Mayfair: 'They called her by her name' South Africa
  5. 600 days of lockdown: IRR asks Ramaphosa for answers on state of disaster ... South Africa

Latest Videos

“The President said I’m his favourite”: Rebecca Malope — National Orders
Tearful Bafana players speak of heartbreak at Ghana loss, alleged referee bias