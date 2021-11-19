From R350 grants to July unrest - 5 responses from David Mabuza's Q&A

The report into the July unrest in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng will be made public, Deputy President David Mabuza confirmed on Thursday

Mabuza was replying to questions in the National Council of Provinces. Here are seven responses from the deputy president:

July unrest report will be made public

Mabuza said the report will reveal the root causes of the July unrest which led to over 359 deaths.

“On the panel that has been instituted by the president; the panel is working and we are waiting for their report. The report will be shared with yourselves. We may not rule out factors that may come out of the report. There are a number of reasons that can cause a protest, that can cause people to stay away from the elections,” said the deputy president.

Life returning to normal after unrest

Mabuza said government interventions to revive businesses and the economy after the unrest are starting to bear fruit.

“It will take time to restore businesses that were destroyed and burnt, but as we can see now, our national roads are open, trucks are moving in and carrying logistical items, so life is beginning to take root again. We must encourage the donations from good Samaritans that came to help our people in a time of need."