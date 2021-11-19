From R350 grants to July unrest - 5 responses from David Mabuza's Q&A
The report into the July unrest in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng will be made public, Deputy President David Mabuza confirmed on Thursday
Mabuza was replying to questions in the National Council of Provinces. Here are seven responses from the deputy president:
July unrest report will be made public
Mabuza said the report will reveal the root causes of the July unrest which led to over 359 deaths.
“On the panel that has been instituted by the president; the panel is working and we are waiting for their report. The report will be shared with yourselves. We may not rule out factors that may come out of the report. There are a number of reasons that can cause a protest, that can cause people to stay away from the elections,” said the deputy president.
Life returning to normal after unrest
Mabuza said government interventions to revive businesses and the economy after the unrest are starting to bear fruit.
“It will take time to restore businesses that were destroyed and burnt, but as we can see now, our national roads are open, trucks are moving in and carrying logistical items, so life is beginning to take root again. We must encourage the donations from good Samaritans that came to help our people in a time of need."
Social grant a lifeline for the poor
Although the Covid-19 R350 grant is still below the poverty line for beneficiaries, it has proven to be a lifeline for millions of poor South Africans, Mabuza said.
The grant also provides much needed assistance for citizens who lost jobs at the height of the pandemic.
“We provided the relief because we are aware of the situation that our people are facing and the high number of unemployment because of a number of factors like Covid-19. The R350 grant is not adequate, but it goes a long way to assist our people,” he said.
Social issues require a collective response from society
Mabuza called on all South Africans to adopt a zero-tolerance approach against social ills such as poverty, gender-based violence (GBV), and racism.
“Parliament should be at the forefront of driving social cohesion, dealing with GBV wherever it rears its ugly head, and racism; mind our language in parliament because we are leaders of the people and we must lead by example,” he said.
Why people did not vote
The deputy president said the low voter turnout in the local government elections raised concerns that South Africans feel disenfranchised and see no need to vote. Government needs to work harder for all South Africans.
“It is our responsibility to uplift those that are on the lower rungs of society. If we don't do so, these people will become disinterested in the democratic project. Perhaps this is why they stayed out of the voting process,” said Mabuza.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.