‘He should not have taken a gun off a police officer’: What you said about Muldersdrift lodge fracas

Gym owner Len Cloete should not have grabbed a police officer’s gun during an altercation that led to him being shot in the head, said most TimesLIVE readers.

South Africans were reeling this week after a video showing an altercation between Cloete and police went viral online.

The video was captured at a Muldersdrift lodge where security staff had called police after a quarrel between Cloete and lodge staff.

In the video showing the confrontation, a police officer can be heard telling Cloete “ you are playing dangerous”, while he moves out of frame to get a gun.

After confronting a female officer he moves out of frame again and returns without the gun. He then disarms a police officer while shouting “shoot me, shoot me”.

He then faces a second officer who has his gun pointed at the now-armed Cloete. The officer fires and Cloete falls to the ground.

TimesLIVE ran a poll asking readers if they thought the officer’s actions were justified.

Most readers (67%) expressed support for the police officer, saying Cloete should not have disarmed the female officer, while 24% said the situation should not have been allowed to escalate, and 8% said Cloete should have been restrained immediately.