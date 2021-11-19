Hilarious or 'insensitive'? City of Joburg Twitter account catches heat for road safety meme
The City of Joburg is an MVP on the Twitter streets for the hilarious memes and clips it shares with followers, often using these to bring across important social messages to residents.
But one clip shared this week really got feathers ruffled.
The account shared a meme video of a man walking down a street. As a car stops next to him, the man suddenly runs back in the direction he had come from. The car reverses to try to catch up with him.
He runs across the road, cutting in front of another car, changes direction, and runs for his life.
The video is from 2019 and does not appear to be from South Africa.
The account reminded people to "wake up" in a message about road safety.
WATCH: In life, you must wake up ⚠️ #JoburgRoadSafety ^GZ pic.twitter.com/Q4NKMQuoxj— City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) November 18, 2021
While many found it hilarious, others said it made light of crime, and the city should focus more on policing and citizen safety than making memes.
They can't be everywhere, they're humans too— Blackace the scorpion (@Thapelo47093938) November 18, 2021
But this can’t be SA for real, right hand driving traffic..— Mthembo (@mdue2424) November 18, 2021
Just an example pic.twitter.com/16P46wQvVT
Imagine a whole city twitter account hating pedestrians this much that they'd go on to victim-blame them? Oh wait.— amanda strydom (@A_Strydom) November 18, 2021
So what you guys are saying is you are not going to do anything about crime in joburg we must learn to run??— Ḓenzhe (@Denzhetshikala2) November 18, 2021
What I like about this hero kept his plastic bag all the time, running like Usain Bolt and changing lanes his bag was with him 😂😂.— Afropolitan-man Dladla (@Mbilozigede) November 18, 2021
